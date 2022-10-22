Instagram Facebook Twitter
Bono Apologizes for 2014 iTunes Album Dump, Calls It ‘Overreach’

On Sept. 9, 2014, 500 million iTunes users woke up to U2’s latest album, Songs of Innocence, automatically downloaded to their iTunes account. What the band thought was a genius idea – who doesn’t love free music? – quickly became a disaster. It was criticized as a marketing ploy and a misfire by one of the biggest bands and brands of the era. Since then, U2 hasn’t quite been able to shake it off.

It’s a topic frontman Bono brings up in his soon-to-be-released memoir, Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story. Today, Oct. 22, The Guardian published exclusive excerpts from the book, including Bono’s addressing the iTunes issue. The idea, he explained, was hatched a decade after an initial meeting with Apple founder Steve Jobs in 2004 when the band offered their song “Vertigo” for an iPod commercial – something they never do, Bono asserted – and unveiled their own iPod model. Yet, Jobs refused their request to be paid in company stock.

Fast forward to 2014 when the band met again with Apple CEO Tim Cook to discuss a new idea – giving away their full, brand-new album for free. After some hesitation from Cook, who didn’t want to showcase Apple as an outlet for free music, Bono recalled saying, “I don’t think we give it away free. I think you pay us for it, and then you give it away free, as a gift to people. Wouldn’t that be wonderful? … I mean, it’s their choice whether they want to listen to it.” How very wrong he was.

Looking back, Bono said, “You might call it vaunting ambition. Or vaulting. Critics might accuse me of overreach. It is.” He added he takes “full responsibility” for the gaffe. “Not [manager] Guy [Oseary], not Edge, not Adam, not Larry, not Tim Cook, not [Apple’s] Eddy Cue. I’d thought if we could just put our music within reach of people, they might choose to reach out toward it. Not quite. As one social media wisecracker put it, ‘Woke up this morning to find Bono in my kitchen, drinking my coffee, wearing my dressing gown, reading my paper.’ Or, less kind, ‘The free U2 album is overpriced.’ Mea culpa.”

Bono’s memoir Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story comes out on Nov. 1.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

