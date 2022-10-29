Bob Dylan Pays Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis With ‘I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye’ Cover

Bob Dylan is the latest artist to add to the outpouring of tributes to Jerry Lee Lewis. At the end of his concert in Nottingham, England on Friday, Dylan honored the “Great Balls of Fire” singer with a cover and short speech.

“[I don’t know] how many of you know, but Jerry Lee’s gone,” Dylan said as he introduced the song. “We gonna play this song, one of his. Jerry Lee will live forever, we all know that.”

Dylan and his band went into a version of “I Can’t Seem to Say Goodbye,” a song originally written by Don Robertson and covered by Lewis on his 1970 Sun Records album A Taste of Country.

Dylan and Lewis had some history together – first crossing paths in the same recording studio in 1969, per Ultimate Classic Rock, with Dylan noting he wrote “To Be Alone With You” for the piano rock ‘n’ roller. Lewis later repaid the honor, covering Dylan’s “Rita May” on his self-titled 1979 album.

Lewis died on Friday at the age of 87 at his home in DeSoto County, Mississippi, near Memphis where he got his start six decades ago. Media reports erroneously said that the singer died on Wednesday.