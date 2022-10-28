Blinker the Star Releases Breakup-Fueled Single Ahead of New LP

Blinker the Star’s Jordon Zadorozny utilizes a breakup as fuel for new music on the wistful “Walk Through the Park,” the third single from his upcoming 11th studio album Love Oblast, due Nov. 10.

“In the aftermath of my relationship, I wanted to devote my energy to something constructive, so I decided to capture a musical snapshot of that moment in my life while taking stock of the last few years too,” says Zadorozny of “Walk Through the Park,” which follows the singles “Siren” and “Touch.”

Love Oblast was recorded at Zadorozny’s home studio in rural Ontario, which occupies 50 acres of farmland. “I see it as a quasi-concept record,” he says. “To be as of the moment as possible, I gave myself a four-week deadline within which to finish it — here are my emotional, musical and intellectual preoccupations restricted to one month in time. I had already finished the advance singles, but the lion’s share of the record was done in September.”

Zadorozny made headlines last year when he told SPIN about how an early 2000s-era encounter with Fleetwood Mac’s Lindsey Buckingham led to the latter inadvertently including elements from one of Zadorozny’s songs on his 2021 self-titled solo album. The credits for the track in question, “Swan Song,” were later amended to include Zadorozny and Medicine’s Brad Laner as co-writers.