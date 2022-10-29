Black Pumas’ Eric Burton Swings and Misses on World Series National Anthem

In one of his first appearances since the Black Pumas announced their “pause” in August, singer Eric Burton performed the National Anthem ahead of Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Burton was on-hand to see his hometown team, the American League champion Houston Astros take on the National League pennant-winning Philadelphia Phillies.

Though, it wasn’t the singer’s finest moment. The performance was closer to Fergie’s version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” than Whitney Houston’s moment of glory.

Burton’s hearty vocals were characteristically on point, but he struggled initially with the song’s lyrics. In the first verse, he sang, “What so proudly we hail’d at the twilight’s last streaming” (rather than “gleaming”). And he repeated that line again for the second verse, instead of “O’er the ramparts we watch’d were so gallantly streaming.”

After those two early gaffes, however, Burton got back on track and delivered a strong finish like he’s done in Black Pumas’ previous televised performances, including at the Grammys and President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

The ballpark crowd at Minute Maid Park was quick to forgive the flubs, giving Burton a resounding round of applause after he wrapped. It seemed to be an off-night for all of Texas —the Astros eventually lost in extra innings.