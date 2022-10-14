Beck Withdraws From Opening Slot on Arcade Fire’s Fall Tour

In the wake of sexual misconduct accusations against lead singer Win Butler a few months ago, Arcade Fire has continued with its fall tour, currently hitting North America. Today, however, Beck, who was slated to open the shows, withdrew from the tour after opening its European leg.

Ticketholders were informed by email of Beck’s departure. A rep for the artist, who confirmed that he left the tour, did not provide any additional comment.

Haitian band Boukman Eksperyans will take Beck’s slot.

The tour will begin in Washington, D.C. later this month.

Feist opened the first shows of that leg before dropping off, saying that it was “incredibly difficult for me and I can only imagine how much more difficult it’s been for the people who came forward. More than anything I wish healing to those involved.”

Butler has denied the misconduct accusations, telling Pitchfork (which originally reported the story) at the time that the sexual encounters were consensual.