Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

Arctic Monkeys are returning to North America in a big way next summer and fall on a North American tour of arenas and amphitheaters. The trek comes in support of the U.K. band’s new album, The Car, which arrives Oct. 21 from Domino. Two singles from it are out now: “Body Paint” and “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.”

The tour begins Aug. 25 in Minneapolis and includes two shows at New York’s 13,000-capacity Forest Hills Tennis Stadium on Sept. 8-9. Fontaines D.C. will support. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 for presale and the following day for the general public.

Before the North American run, Arctic Monkeys will play stadiums in the U.K. and Ireland next year, with support from The Hives and the Mysterines. A nine-show run in Australia begins on Dec. 29 in Sydney.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American tour dates:

Friday, August 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory

Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre

Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann

Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

Friday, September 8, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium

Monday, September 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater

Friday, September 15, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Monday, September 18, 2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena

Friday, September 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum

Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

Friday, September 29, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum