Arctic Monkeys Announce 2023 North American Tour

Fontaines D.C. will support on summer/fall trek, which begins Aug. 25 in Minneapolis
Arctic Monkeys
(Credit: Zackery Michael)

Arctic Monkeys are returning to North America in a big way next summer and fall on a North American tour of arenas and amphitheaters. The trek comes in support of the U.K. band’s new album, The Car, which arrives Oct. 21 from Domino. Two singles from it are out now: “Body Paint” and “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball.”

The tour begins Aug. 25 in Minneapolis and includes two shows at New York’s 13,000-capacity Forest Hills Tennis Stadium on Sept. 8-9. Fontaines D.C. will support. Tickets go on sale Oct. 6 for presale and the following day for the general public.

Before the North American run, Arctic Monkeys will play stadiums in the U.K. and Ireland next year, with support from The Hives and the Mysterines. A nine-show run in Australia begins on Dec. 29 in Sydney.

Arctic Monkeys 2023 North American tour dates:
Friday, August 25, 2023 – Minneapolis, MN – The Armory
Sunday, August 27, 2023 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Tuesday, August 29, 2023 – Clarkston, MI – Pine Knob Music Theatre
Wednesday, August 30, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage
Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Philadelphia, PA – TD Pavilion at the Mann
Thursday, September 7, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
Friday, September 8, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Saturday, September 9, 2023 – Forest Hills, NY – Forest Hills Stadium
Monday, September 11, 2023 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre
Tuesday, September 12, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Ascend Amphitheater
Friday, September 15, 2023 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Saturday, September 16, 2023 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
Monday, September 18, 2023 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Arena
Friday, September 22, 2023 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena
Saturday, September 23, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Pacific Coliseum
Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
Friday, September 29, 2023 – Inglewood, CA – The KIA Forum

Arctic Monkeys

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

