Animal Collective Cancels European Tour Due To COVID-Era ‘Economic Realities’

Sade
Brad Pitt and Damien Quintard's Miraval Studios Reopens With Sade Recording Session

‘We were looking at an economic reality that simply does not work and is not sustainable,” the band says
Animal Collective has joined a growing list of artists such as Santigold and Disclosure who’ve scrapped tours amid rising costs, market saturation and the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The group has canceled its fall dates in the U.K. and Europe, which were scheduled to begin Nov. 2 in Ireland, after doing its best to push through “touring obstacles related to COVID and the economy.”

In a statement posted on Instagram, Animal Collective explained that three of its members contracted bad cases of COVID in the past year, forcing the cancellation of shows and the loss of “large amounts of the income that sustains us and our families.” Going ahead with the fall dates proved impossible as a result of “inflation, currency devaluation,  bloated shipping and transportation costs, and much much more.”

“We were looking at an economic reality that simply doesn’t work and is not sustainable,” Animal Collective said. “We are choosing not to take the risk to our mental and physical health with the economic reality of what that tour would have been. We hope you understand and that you know we would not make a choice like this lightly.”

Refunds will be offered at points of purchase.

Marisa Whitaker

