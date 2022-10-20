Watch Anderson .Paak Join DOMi and JD BECK at New York Show

Red hot young jazz duo DOMi (22) and JD BECK (19) are lucky to call Anderson .Paak their label boss as well as their friend, a winning combination that was on display when .Paak made a surprise appearance last night (Oct. 19) with the group at New York’s sold-out Le Poisson Rouge.

In a black hoodie, brimmed hat and tinted sunglasses, the Grammy-winning multi-hyphenate strode out from stage right for the penultimate song of the show, “Take a Chance,” his soulful voice crowning an evening of mind-bending instrumental virtuosity. .Paak finished singing the track while out in the audience and then jumped back onstage to slap hands with the duo: “I love ya’ll. I’m so proud of ya’ll. Thank you for letting me come in here and ruin your show.”

DOMI and JD BECK‘s debut, NOT TiGHT, was released this summer on .Paak’s APESHIT label through Blue Note, and SPIN understands he made the trip to New York specifically to support the group. The project is a dazzling amalgam of brainy jazz and ultra-groovy instrumental hip-hop further enhanced by guest spots from Herbie Hancock, Snoop Dogg, Busta Rhymes and Thundercat, and has quickly amassed a multi-generational following.

Beyond material from NOT TiGHT, the group was also sensational on covers of Wayne Shorter’s “Endangered Species” and the Jaco Pastorius-penned Weather Report number “Havona.” DOMi and JD BECK are in the midst of a North American tour on which many upcoming hows are sold out, including two in Boston, Toronto, Chicago, Los Angeles and Seattle.

“Our only goal it to make kids realize that practicing and being good at something is cool,” BECK told SPIN recently. “The number one most promoted thing right now is achieving results with no work or zero effort.”