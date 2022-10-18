Instagram Facebook Twitter
Amazon Music, Prime Video to Stream Kendrick Lamar Paris Concert

Oct. 22 show marks the 10th birthday of rapper's debut album, 'good kid, m.A.A.d city'
Amazon Music and Prime Video will stream Kendrick Lamar‘s concert at Paris’ Accor Arena on Saturday (Oct. 22), the same day his acclaimed major label debut album, good kid, m.A.A.d city, turns 10.

The livestream will begin at 2 p.m. ET and will include sets by opening acts Tanna Leone and Baby Keem. Lamar’s performance will then be available on demand via Prime Video afterward.

The artist’s Big Steppers Tour in support of the 2022 album Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers will conclude Dec. 16-17 at Auckland’s Spark Arena. The show features 13 of the 18 songs from that project, plus five from good kid, m.A.A.d city and three with Baby Keem, who is Lamar’s cousin.

As for good kid, m.A.A.d city, it will be reissued on vinyl by Interscope on Friday with an alternate album cover. The album has now spent the equivalent of 10 years, or 520 weeks, on The Billboard 200, where it still sits at No. 46 this week. As far as hip-hop releases go, only Eminem’s Curtain Call has a longer tenure on the chart, having spent more than 600 weeks there.

good kid, m.A.A.d city also had the distinction of being the top-selling hip-hop album on vinyl in 2021, with U.S. sales of 194,000 copies.

Jonathan Cohen

