Instagram Facebook Twitter
Of Course Rock Stars Make Bourbon…But Are They Any Good?
Supreme Ascendancy: Inside King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s New, Strange Trip
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Algiers Drafts Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for New Album

‘Shook’ will be released Feb. 24 by Matador
Photo: Ebru Yildiz

Atlanta-based experimental rock outfit Algiers has drafted Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring, and members of the Dungeon Family, Boy Harsher, and Hammered Hulls for its new album, Shook, which will be released Feb. 24 by Matador.

de la Rocha can be heard spitting rhymes on the hard-hitting new single “Irreversible Damage,” marked by lines such as “This a relapse / what it be, God / No rehab for my jihad / A rapture in a grief storm / Time on my neck and it be gone.” Enthuses Algiers frontman Franklin James Fisher, “The end of that song is the sound of joy. That’s what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.”

 

The 17-track Shook is the follow-up to Algiers’ third Matador album, 2020’s There Is No Year. Herring appears on the song “I Can’t Stand It!” in tandem with Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews, while the Dungeon Family’s Big Rube guests on opener “Everybody Shatter” and “As It Resounds.”

Run the Jewels

Also Read

Run the Jewels Announce RTJ4 Remix Album Featuring Latin Artists

“It was a whole new positive experience: having a renewed relationship with the city we’re from and having a pride in that,” Fisher says of the Shook sessions. “I like the idea that this record has taken you on a voyage but it begins and ends in Atlanta.”

Algiers will begin a European tour Feb. 9 in Dublin and will be abroad through a March 8 gig in London. The group will perform the following week at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, with further dates to be announced.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

Danny DeRusso
All Eyes On

Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Photo: Jimmy Fontaine
News

White Reaper Turns the ‘Pages’ on New Album Asking for a Ride

Photo: Ebru Yildiz
News

Algiers Drafts Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for New Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top