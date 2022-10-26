Algiers Drafts Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring for New Album

Atlanta-based experimental rock outfit Algiers has drafted Rage Against the Machine’s Zack de la Rocha, Future Islands’ Samuel T. Herring, and members of the Dungeon Family, Boy Harsher, and Hammered Hulls for its new album, Shook, which will be released Feb. 24 by Matador.

de la Rocha can be heard spitting rhymes on the hard-hitting new single “Irreversible Damage,” marked by lines such as “This a relapse / what it be, God / No rehab for my jihad / A rapture in a grief storm / Time on my neck and it be gone.” Enthuses Algiers frontman Franklin James Fisher, “The end of that song is the sound of joy. That’s what hope sounds like in 2022 when everything’s falling apart.”

The 17-track Shook is the follow-up to Algiers’ third Matador album, 2020’s There Is No Year. Herring appears on the song “I Can’t Stand It!” in tandem with Boy Harsher’s Jae Matthews, while the Dungeon Family’s Big Rube guests on opener “Everybody Shatter” and “As It Resounds.”

“It was a whole new positive experience: having a renewed relationship with the city we’re from and having a pride in that,” Fisher says of the Shook sessions. “I like the idea that this record has taken you on a voyage but it begins and ends in Atlanta.”

Algiers will begin a European tour Feb. 9 in Dublin and will be abroad through a March 8 gig in London. The group will perform the following week at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Texas, with further dates to be announced.