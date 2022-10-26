Watch Adele Float Down A River In Lush New ‘I Drink Wine’ Video

Adele released the video for “I Drink Wine,” the third official video from her latest album, 30. The clip was directed by Joe Talbot, who won Best Director at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for his debut film, The Last Black Man In San Francisco.

The “I Drink Wine” is like one long dream sequence, in which Adele floats on an innertube in a Valentino gown with, of course, a bottle of white and a wine glass in hand. On land, a hot fisherman gives her a seductive stare while synchronized swimmers perform a Busby Bixby-esque routine around her. If Euphoria had a plotline for the 30+ crowd, this video would fit right in with its dark, flowery visuals.

Next month, on Nov. 18, the singer will begin her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace (the one she abruptly canceled last year). The 32-date “Weekends With Adele” will run through March 2023.

Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries.