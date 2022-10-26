Instagram Facebook Twitter
Of Course Rock Stars Make Bourbon…But Are They Any Good?
Supreme Ascendancy: Inside King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard’s New, Strange Trip
Arm’s Length: The Small-Town Emo Band Proving Imposter Syndrome Wrong

Watch Adele Float Down A River In Lush New ‘I Drink Wine’ Video

’30’ video debuted at a fan-attended premiere event on October 25
Adele
YouTube

Adele released the video for “I Drink Wine,” the third official video from her latest album, 30. The clip was directed by Joe Talbot, who won Best Director at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival for his debut film, The Last Black Man In San Francisco.

 

The “I Drink Wine” is like one long dream sequence, in which Adele floats on an innertube in a Valentino gown with, of course, a bottle of white and a wine glass in hand. On land, a hot fisherman gives her a seductive stare while synchronized swimmers perform a Busby Bixby-esque routine around her. If Euphoria had a plotline for the 30+ crowd, this video would fit right in with its dark, flowery visuals.

Next month, on Nov. 18, the singer will begin her highly anticipated Las Vegas residency at Caesar’s Palace (the one she abruptly canceled last year). The 32-date “Weekends With Adele” will run through March 2023.

Also Read

Adele Talks Canceled Vegas Residency: ‘There Was Just No Soul in It’

Adele’s 30 was released in November 2021 and debuted at No. 1 in 30 countries.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

Addiction

Cliffdiver’s Joey Duffy Found Sobriety Through the Emo Band’s Ascent

you may like

more from spin

Innings Festival
News

Green Day, Eddie Vedder to Headline Arizona’s 2023 Innings Festival

Adele
News

Watch Adele Float Down A River In Lush New ‘I Drink Wine’ Video

Photo: James Devaney / WireImage
News

Rihanna Announces Wakanda Forever Song ‘Lift Me Up’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top