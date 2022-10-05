Instagram Facebook Twitter
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Magne Furuholmen of A-ha
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Every Red Hot Chili Peppers Album, Ranked
A Day in the Life of… Muzi

,

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Magne Furuholmen of A-ha

(Credit: Andrew Benge/Redferns)

Name  Magne/mags/magne f/magne a (in Apparatjik)/magne furuholmen–take your pick.

I’ve been called many things and answer to most (except “Asshole”).

Best known for (Still) being the youngster in A-ha at the tender age of 59 (for a few more weeks).

Current city  Oslo

Also Read

Watch Weezer, Jimmy Fallon & the Roots Perform A-Ha’s “Take On Me” With Classroom Instruments

Really want to be  On the ocean just outside Ibiza – which i will be…in 4 days, 6 hours and 53 minutes, but who’s counting.

Excited about  The new A-ha film and album True North (October 21) coming out, and of course turning 60…YAY!

My current music collection has a lot of  Eclectic stuff in it–my sons feed me new exciting music I’d otherwise never know, and in return I force-feed them stuff from the ‘60s through the ‘80s until they beg me to stop.

And a little bit of  Classical music. Hey, don’t knock a man for trying to be sophisticated!

Preferred format  I erroneously gave my vinyl collection and record player away to my younger brothers in the ‘80s and I never got back in the game. Although I still like vinyl the best both for sound and feel, which is why I always do limited editions related to solo-projects. I have to admit though that streaming is where I find my music these days…I just wish Spotify didn’t push so much local crap my way in the “you may also like” category.

 

 

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

 

1
Sea Change, Beck

 

 

This album absolutely floored me when it came out, and inspired me throughout the process of making my first solo record Past Perfect Future Tense and well beyond.

Nigel Godrich’s production is amazing and the string arrangements are to die for… Well done, Beck!

2
The Bends, Radiohead

 

 

An incredible second album, and a clear sign of the great things to come. “Fake Plastic Trees” is one of my favorite songs.

3
O, Damien Rice

 

 

A rare record–so pure and so simple, yet so hauntingly evocative it hurts physically to listen to it.

4
Parachutes, Coldplay


I love this record and my friends in Coldplay for many reasons. I remember Coldplay once upon a time saying they didn’t care about being cool anymore, so they admitted to being A-ha fans.

Well, now it’s my turn: I don’t care about being cool anymore, so I admit to being a Coldplay fan! Way of the world, innit?

5
Grace, Jeff Buckley

 

 

I dare anyone to state that they do not find listening to Jeff Buckley’s voice a soul-shattering experience! The rendition of “Hallelujah” (by another huge favorite of mine and a continuing influence, Leonard Cohen) is worth the record alone, but give “Lover, You Should’ve Come Over” a try. Now go make something better…see what I mean?

Liza Lentini

Liza Lentini

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Education

LAAMP and Stand Together Music Help Light the Way for Further Diversity in the Industry

Mental Health

Pardyalone is Building a Mental Health Community Around His Music

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

you may like

more from spin

Photo: Jason Thrasher
News

R.E.M.’s Bill Berry Is Back Behind the Kit in New Band

Hector Tellez Jr
All Eyes On

Hector Tellez Jr: The Cuban Shaking Up America’s Rock Scene

bloom-SPIN_IMPACT-Vol_ 28
Mental Health

Bloom Vol. 28: More Than One

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top