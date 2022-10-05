5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Brian Johnson of AC/DC

Name Brian Johnson

Best known for Lead singer of AC/DC since 1980.

Current city Sarasota, FL

Really want to be in Henley, on the Thames in my vintage boat.

Excited about Finishing my book, The Lives of Brian (October 25)!

My current music collection has a lot of Everything from the Mills Brothers, to Louis Armstrong, to the Traveling Wilburys…everything and so forth!

Preferred format Vinyl. The full sound and atmosphere, if fills the room.

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without:

1

Vol. 1, Traveling Wilburys

I just like listening to it!

2

Are You Experienced, Jimi Hendrix

Changed my world.

3

Help!, The Beatles

Magical.

4

The Rolling Stones, The Rolling Stones

Section 5 learned every track on this album. It was the start of my live performance career.

5

The Best of Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong on Verve, Ella Fitzgerald & Louis Armstrong

Sit with a beautiful girl, with a beautiful bottle of wine, and see what happens…

P.S.: Turn Off all electrical devices!