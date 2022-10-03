Grunge Supergroup 3rd Secret Releases ‘Somewhere in Time’ Video

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Clip was filmed in March, unknowingly on the same day Taylor Hawkins passed away
One of the great musical gifts of 2022 has been the debut of 3rd Secret. The Seattle supergroup features ’90s grunge icons Matt Cameron (Soundgarden, Pearl Jam), Kim Thayil (Soundgarden) and Krist Novoselic (Nirvana) as well as Void guitarist Jon “Bubba” Dupree and vocalists Jillian Raye and Jennifer Johnson.

Today (Oct. 22), the group unveiled a new video for the track “Somewhere In Time,” from its April self-titled debut album. It follows a previously released video for the song “Rhythm of the Ride.”

Writing on 3rd Secret’s Web site, Novoselic said “Somewhere in Time” was the first of two videos filmed at Seattle’s famed Museum of Pop Art (MoPop) in March, the other being “I Choose Me.” In a sad coincidence given Cameron’s friendship with Taylor Hawkins, the clips were shot the same day the Foo Fighters drummer died suddenly in Colombia.

“Capturing these videos was a fun time, but tragedy and heartache were soon enough coming for us,” Novoselic shared in his post. He noted that, in one of the shots, a person can be seen walking behind the stage. It’s Cameron’s drum tech Neil Hundt, who was trying to hide the band members’ cell phones so they wouldn’t see the news while they were filming.

Hector Tellez Jr

Also Read

Hector Tellez Jr: The Cuban Shaking Up America’s Rock Scene

“We’re hooting and giving high fives. But Neil walks on stage and tells us he needs us in the green room immediately,” Novoselic continued. “He was super serious. I thought there was a problem with staff on the shoot, or some other kind of trouble. No there wasn’t. Neil told us that Taylor Hawkins had died in South America on the Foo’s tour. We were shocked and the tears flowed … No offense with what Neil did. He was watching out for the band. I appreciate his thoughtfulness.”

Although they weren’t billed as 3rd Secret, Novoselic, Thayil and Cameron appeared at the Hawkins tribute concert in Los Angeles in September and shared some images from the show on their Web site.

Selena Fragassi

Selena Fragassi

