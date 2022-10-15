15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Rising Toronto-based R&B singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist LOKRE has a lot going for her. Her sterling debut album, ELIZABETH, was released last month, produced by Adrian X (Drake, The Weeknd, Doc McKinney). The album shows that LOKRE is the latest talent to emerge from one of music’s hottest cities for exceptional new music. The 11-song record showcases her abilities as a songwriter whose influences come from many right places, in particular Sade, Alicia Keys and Nelly Furtado.

For the past decade, LOKRE has been writing songs for other artists, including K-pop group TWICE. This album, though, strikes a more personal chord. As a woman of Indo-Trinidadian and Irish roots, LOKRE brings a personal tone rooted in family history.

“It pays homage to the name my mother gave me while representing a new incarnation of my artistry as LOKRE,” she says. “It is all-encompassing; musing on the past, demanding present, and serving as an offering of hope for what’s ahead.”

Prepare to be dazzled by LOKRE in her 15 Minute Live Performance! Here is the setlist followed by the set itself.

1. Sun Don’t Set

2. Finish Line

3. Say It Right (Nelly Furtado cover)

4. Something From Nothing

LOKRE is the latest artist to perform as part of our ongoing 15 Minute Live Performance series. The Grammy-nominated Marcus King performed in the last episode. Other artists who have sparkled during our 15-minute sets include Robert Finley, Neal Francis, UPSAHL, John R. Miller, Cedric Burnside, and the Grammy-nominated ensemble Cha Wa. You can watch all of the previous episodes here.