Instagram Facebook Twitter
Special Interest
Special Interest Is the Last Band Standing
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Howard Jones
Donuts at the Hotel Evin

15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

LOKRE
(Credit: Frank Lin)

Rising Toronto-based R&B singer, songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist LOKRE has a lot going for her. Her sterling debut album, ELIZABETH, was released last month, produced by Adrian X (Drake, The Weeknd, Doc McKinney). The album shows that LOKRE is the latest talent to emerge from one of music’s hottest cities for exceptional new music. The 11-song record showcases her abilities as a songwriter whose influences come from many right places, in particular Sade, Alicia Keys and Nelly Furtado.

For the past decade, LOKRE has been writing songs for other artists, including K-pop group TWICE. This album, though, strikes a more personal chord. As a woman of Indo-Trinidadian and Irish roots, LOKRE brings a personal tone rooted in family history.

“It pays homage to the name my mother gave me while representing a new incarnation of my artistry as LOKRE,” she says. “It is all-encompassing; musing on the past, demanding present, and serving as an offering of hope for what’s ahead.”

Prepare to be dazzled by LOKRE in her 15 Minute Live Performance! Here is the setlist followed by the set itself.

1. Sun Don’t Set
2. Finish Line
3. Say It Right (Nelly Furtado cover)
4. Something From Nothing

 

LOKRE is the latest artist to perform as part of our ongoing 15 Minute Live Performance series. The Grammy-nominated Marcus King performed in the last episode. Other artists who have sparkled during our 15-minute sets include Robert Finley, Neal Francis, UPSAHL, John R. Miller, Cedric Burnside, and the Grammy-nominated ensemble Cha Wa. You can watch all of the previous episodes here.

SPIN Staff

SPIN Staff

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Papa Roach
Addiction

Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix Reflects on a Decade of Sobriety: ‘It’s Always a Work in Progress’

Education

Kiddo K He Beat the Odds by Rapping for His Mental Health

Aloe Blacc
Criminal Justice Reform

Aloe Blacc Shares ‘Free’ in Solidarity of Criminal Justice Reform

you may like

more from spin

LOKRE
15 Minute Live Performances

15 Minute Live Sessions: LOKRE

Jerry Lee Lewis
News

Jerry Lee Lewis, Rock And Roll Forefather And ‘Great Balls of Fire’ Singer, Dies at 87

(Credit: PYMCA/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)
Mental Health

How Ska’s Revival Is Pushing Mental Health

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top