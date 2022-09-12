Yungblud Unveils Massive 2023 World Tour

Fresh off last week’s release of his self-titled album and a performance on ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!, SPIN‘s May cover star Yungblud has detailed a massive 2023 world tour.

The 29-city leg will kick off on April 29 in Seattle and wrap on July 25 in Kansas City, Mo. Los Angeles-based pop rockers The Regrettes are slated to support. Tickets for the leg will go on sale at 10 am local time on Sept. 16.

Yungblud was released on Sept. 2 and has already reached No. 1 in the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. The artist has a handful of shows on tap through the end of the year, including Riot Fest in Chicago this weekend and the Austin City Limits festival next month. Three October dates in Mexico are also lined up.

Yungblud Tour Dates

2022 FESTIVAL DATES

09/17 – Riot Fest – Chicago, IL

09/22 – Louder Than Life – Louisville, KY

09/24 – Firefly Festival – Dover Heights, DE

10/08 – Aftershock Festival – Sacramento, CA

10/15 – Tecate Live Out – Monterrey, MX

10/16 – Austin City Limits – Austin, TX

2022 MEXICO DATES

10/10 – Pabellón Oeste – Mexico City, MX

10/12 – Guanamor Teatro Estudio – Guadalajara, MX

10/13 – La Glotonería – Querétaro, MX

2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

04/28 – Paramount Theatre – Seattle, WA

04/29 – PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC

05/02 – Revolution Center – Garden City, ID

05/04 – Brooklyn Bowl – Las Vegas, NV

05/ 07 – The Complex – Salt Lake City, UT

05/11 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

05/12 – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX

05/13 – 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX

05/16 – FPL Solar Amphitheater – Miami, FL

05/17 – Jannus Live – St. Petersburg, FL*

05/19 – Coca Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

05/20 – Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC

05/21 – Pier Six Pavilion – Baltimore, MD

05/23 – The Met – Philadelphia, PA

05/24 – The Dome @ Oakdale Theatre – Wallingford, CT

05/26 – HISTORY – Toronto, ON

05/28 – MTELUS – Montreal, QC

07/07 – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill – Sterling Heights, MI

07/08 – TCU Amphitheater – Indianapolis, IN

07/11 – Jacobs Pavilion – Cleveland, OH*

07/12 – Stage AE Outdoors – Pittsburgh, PA*

07/14 – Rooftop at Pier 17 – New York, NY

07/15 – Stone Pony Summer Stage – Asbury Park, NJ

07/16 – MGM Music Hall at Fenway – Boston, MA

07/19 – Ascend Amphitheater – Nashville, TN

07/21 – Saint Louis Music Park – St. Louis, MO

07/22 – The Armory –Minneapolis, MN

07/24 – The Criterion – Oklahoma City, OK

07/25 – Uptown Theater – Kansas City, MO

*Not A Live Nation Date