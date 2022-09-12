Weyes Blood ‘Seeks Freedom’ on New Album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood will release her new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on Nov. 18 through Sub Pop, led by its opening track “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which California-born singer/songwriter Natalie Mering describes a “Buddhist anthem.”
The 10-track album is the follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising. It was produced by Mering with help from Jonathan Rado and Rodaidh McDonald. According to Sub Pop, the album is about “being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos.” And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is available for pre-order.
Weyes Blood shared a statement about the making of and inspirations behind And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow:
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow will be supported by an international headlining tour that will kick off in January 2023 in the U.K. and Europe, followed by North American dates in April. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on Sept. 16 via Weyes Blood’s website. Those wishing to catch Weyes Blood before 2022 ends can see her Dec. 8-9 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.
And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Track List
1. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody
2. Children of the Empire
3. Grapevine
4. God Turn Me Into a Flower
5. Hearts Aglow
6. And in the Darkness
7. Twin Flame
8. In Holy Flux
9. The Worst Is Done
10. A Given Thing
Weyes Blood 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates
Thu. Dec. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]
Fri. Dec. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel
In Holy Flux Tour 2023
Sat.Jan. 28 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg
Mon. Jan. 30 – Stockholm, SE – Berns
Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO – Rockefeller
Wed. Feb. 01 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA
Fri. Feb. 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche
Sat. Feb. 04 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon
Sun. Feb. 05 – Brussels, BE – Botanique – Orangerie
Mon. Feb. 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso
Wed. Feb.08 – London, UK – Roundhouse
Thu. Feb. 09 – Bristol, UK – SWX
Fri. Feb. 10 – Glasgow, UK – QMU
Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE – Vicar Street
Mon. Feb. 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz
Tue. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK – CHALK
Wed. Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
Thu. Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse
Fri. Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
Sat. Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle
Mon. Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
Tue. Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer
Fri. Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel
Sun. Mar. 05 – Boston, MA – Royale
Tue. Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre
Wed. Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall
Fri. Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Sat. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre
Mon. Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater
Tue. Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue
Wed. Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s
Fri. Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre
Sat. Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
Sun. Mar. 19 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House
Tue. Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
Wed. Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox
Thu. Mar. 23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
Sat. Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom
Tue. Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
Wed. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf
Fri. Mar. 31 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
Sat. Apr. 01 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory
Sun. Apr. 02 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom