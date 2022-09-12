Weyes Blood ‘Seeks Freedom’ on New Album And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow

Weyes Blood will release her new album, And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow, on Nov. 18 through Sub Pop, led by its opening track “It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody,” which California-born singer/songwriter Natalie Mering describes a “Buddhist anthem.”

The 10-track album is the follow-up to 2019’s Titanic Rising. It was produced by Mering with help from Jonathan Rado and Rodaidh McDonald. According to Sub Pop, the album is about “being in the thick of it: a search for an escape hatch to liberate us from algorithms and ideological chaos.” And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow is available for pre-order.

Weyes Blood shared a statement about the making of and inspirations behind And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow:

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow will be supported by an international headlining tour that will kick off in January 2023 in the U.K. and Europe, followed by North American dates in April. Tickets go on sale at 10 am local time on Sept. 16 via Weyes Blood’s website. Those wishing to catch Weyes Blood before 2022 ends can see her Dec. 8-9 at The Theatre at Ace Hotel in Los Angeles.

And in the Darkness, Hearts Aglow Track List

1. It’s Not Just Me, It’s Everybody

2. Children of the Empire

3. Grapevine

4. God Turn Me Into a Flower

5. Hearts Aglow

6. And in the Darkness

7. Twin Flame

8. In Holy Flux

9. The Worst Is Done

10. A Given Thing

Weyes Blood 2022 and 2023 Tour Dates

Thu. Dec. 08 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel [SOLD OUT]

Fri. Dec. 09 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel

In Holy Flux Tour 2023

Sat.Jan. 28 – Berlin, DE – Festsaal Kreuzberg

Mon. Jan. 30 – Stockholm, SE – Berns

Tue. Jan. 31- Oslo, NO – Rockefeller

Wed. Feb. 01 – Copenhagen, DK – VEGA

Fri. Feb. 03 – Cologne, DE – Kulturkirche

Sat. Feb. 04 – Paris, FR – Le Trianon

Sun. Feb. 05 – Brussels, BE – Botanique – Orangerie

Mon. Feb. 06 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

Wed. Feb.08 – London, UK – Roundhouse

Thu. Feb. 09 – Bristol, UK – SWX

Fri. Feb. 10 – Glasgow, UK – QMU

Sun. Feb. 12- Dublin, IE – Vicar Street

Mon. Feb. 13 – Manchester, UK – O2 Ritz

Tue. Feb. 14 – Brighton, UK – CHALK

Wed. Feb. 22 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

Thu. Feb. 23 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Fri. Feb. 24 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

Sat. Feb. 25 – Carrboro, NC – Cat’s Cradle

Mon. Feb. 27 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Tue. Feb. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

Fri. Mar. 03 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Steel

Sun. Mar. 05 – Boston, MA – Royale

Tue. Mar. 07 – Montreal, QC – Corona Theatre

Wed. Mar. 08 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall

Fri. Mar. 10 – Detroit, MI – El Club

Sat. Mar. 11 – Chicago, IL – Riviera Theatre

Mon. Mar. 13 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

Tue. Mar. 14 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

Wed. Mar. 15 – Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

Fri. Mar. 17 – Englewood, CO – Gothic Theatre

Sat. Mar. 18 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

Sun. Mar. 19 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Concert House

Tue. Mar. 21 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

Wed. Mar. 22 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox

Thu. Mar. 23 – Portland, OR – McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

Sat. Mar. 25 – San Francisco, CA – The Regency Ballroom

Tue. Mar. 28 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Wed. Mar. 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Meow Wolf

Fri. Mar. 31 – Austin, TX – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sat. Apr. 01 – Dallas, TX – Studio at The Factory

Sun. Apr. 02 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom