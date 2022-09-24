Instagram Facebook Twitter
Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single ‘Beguiled’ on Fallon

It’s the lead single off their upcoming rock opera ‘ATUM’
Smashing Pumpkins on Fallon
YouTube

Smashing Pumpkins played their new single “Beguiled” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night.  The guitar heavy track is the lead single off the band’s recently announced album ATUM.

The new project is billed as a rock opera and sequel to the Pumpkins’ 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines of GodATUM is broken into three separate 11-song installments: act one is out Nov. 15, act two on Jan. 31, 2023 and act three on April 21, 2023. Fans can also pre-order a special boxed set with all 33 tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs.

Billy Corgan plans to reveal each of ATUM‘s 33 tracks chronologically through his newly launched podcast Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The first two episodes are available now via the band’s website and feature unreleased songs “Atum” and “Butterfly Suite.”

Watch the Smashing Pumpkins perform “Beguiled” on Fallon below.

Smashing Pumpkins

Also Read

Smashing Pumpkins Go Rock Opera on 33-Track, Three-Installment New Album

The Pumpkins are gearing up to hit the road with Jane’s Addiction next month. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins/Jane’s Addiction North American Tour Dates

10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas
10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston
10/05 – Moody Center – Austin
10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.
10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.
10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville
10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta
10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Ct.
10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.
10/16 – TD Garden – Boston
10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.
10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York
10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia
10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh
10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto
10/26 – Bell Center – Montreal
10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, Quebec
10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland
10/30 – Fisery Forum – Milwaukee
11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis
11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit
11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minn.
11/05 – United Center – Chicago
11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver
11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, Wash.
11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver
11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle
11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.
11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco.
11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.
11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix.
11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

