Watch Smashing Pumpkins Play New Single ‘Beguiled’ on Fallon

Smashing Pumpkins played their new single “Beguiled” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night. The guitar heavy track is the lead single off the band’s recently announced album ATUM.

The new project is billed as a rock opera and sequel to the Pumpkins’ 1995 album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machines of God. ATUM is broken into three separate 11-song installments: act one is out Nov. 15, act two on Jan. 31, 2023 and act three on April 21, 2023. Fans can also pre-order a special boxed set with all 33 tracks plus 10 additional unreleased songs.

Billy Corgan plans to reveal each of ATUM‘s 33 tracks chronologically through his newly launched podcast Thirty-Three with William Patrick Corgan. The first two episodes are available now via the band’s website and feature unreleased songs “Atum” and “Butterfly Suite.”

Watch the Smashing Pumpkins perform “Beguiled” on Fallon below.

The Pumpkins are gearing up to hit the road with Jane’s Addiction next month. Check out a full list of tour dates below.

Smashing Pumpkins/Jane’s Addiction North American Tour Dates

10/02 – American Airlines Center – Dallas

10/03 – Toyota Center – Houston

10/05 – Moody Center – Austin

10/07 – Amalie Arena – Tampa, Fla.

10/08 – Hard Rock Casino – Hollywood, Fla.

10/10 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville

10/11 – State Farm Arena – Atlanta

10/13 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, Ct.

10/14 – UBS Arena – Belmont Park, N.Y.

10/16 – TD Garden – Boston

10/18 – Capital One Arena – Washington, D.C.

10/19 – Madison Square Garden – New York

10/21 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia

10/22 – PPG Paints Arena – Pittsburgh

10/24 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto

10/26 – Bell Center – Montreal

10/27 – Centre Videotron – Quebec City, Quebec

10/29 – Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse – Cleveland

10/30 – Fisery Forum – Milwaukee

11/01 – Enterprise Center – St. Louis

11/02 – Little Caesars Arena – Detroit

11/04 – Xcel Energy Center – St. Paul, Minn.

11/05 – United Center – Chicago

11/07 – Ball Arena – Denver

11/09 – Spokane Arena – Spokane, Wash.

11/11 – Rogers Arena – Vancouver

11/12 – Climate Pledge Arena – Seattle

11/13 – Moda Center – Portland, Ore.

11/15 – Chase Center – San Francisco.

11/16 – Honda Center – Anaheim, Calif.

11/18 – Footprint Center – Phoenix.

11/19 – Hollywood Bowl – Los Angeles