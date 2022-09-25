Instagram Facebook Twitter
Watch Nine Inch Nails Cover Filter’s ‘Hey Man Nice Shot’ With Richard Patrick

Before forming Filter, Patrick was part of NIN’s live lineup
Nine Inch Nails had a reunion of sorts during their tour closer at Cleveland, OH’s Blossom Music Center. Trent Reznor welcomed former members Chris Vrenna, Donny Lohner, Charlie Clouser and Richard Patrick onstage with the band to perform “Eraser” off The Downward Spiral, and they stayed for the rest of the set, assisting on “Wish,” “Sin,” “Gave Up,” “Head Like a Hole,” and a cover of Filter‘s “Hey Man Nice Shot.”

Watch fan-shot footage from the performance below.

Patrick is best known as the founder and frontman of Filter, but before forming that band he was part of the Nine Inch Nails live lineup from 1989-1993. During an interview a couple years ago, he recalled quitting the band after Reznor suggested he deliver pizzas to make some extra cash. At that point he had already written “Hey Man Nice Shot” and had some label interest.

“I was like, ‘Hey, dude, I hate to tell you this now, but I quit. And I’m so sorry, but I fucking quit. I’m not gonna sell pizzas and I’m not gonna drive for a [pizzeria],” he said at the time.

Since they were in Cleveland, NIN bandmates past and present joined together for a special live Q&A at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame (Vrenna and Lohner were inducted into the Rock Hall with NIN in 2020, Clouser and Patrick were not).

Watch the full Q&A below.

