Watch Emeli Sandé and Nile Rodgers at the Disco in ‘When Someone Loves You’ Video

“I’ve never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now,” Rodgers says of Sandé
Emeli Sandé & Nile Rodgers
Jill Furmanovsky

British singer/songwriter Emeli Sandé has fittingly tapped legendary CHIC frontman Nile Rodgers to feature in the disco-flared video for her new song “When Someone Loves You.” The song’s lyrics appear atop an animated night out at the club, with Sandé and Rogers’ heads replaced by disco balls.

 

“I feel greatly privileged to have created with Nile Rodgers,” Sandé says in a statement. “He’s such a legendary musician and producer, a true icon in music. His humility and passion inspired me so much in the making of the music and I feel that the excitement and positivity in the studio transmits through the song. I’m very proud of ‘When Someone Loves You’ and I hope it brings joy to each listener.” The duo is slated to perform together in Leeds on Sept. 18.

“I’ve loved working with Emeli over the years as she is such a special talent but I’ve never seen her as happy and full of life as she is right now,” Rodgers adds. “She has found herself and it’s beautiful to behold.”

The new track follows quickly on the heels of Sandé’s latest album, Let’s Say for Instance, which came out in May and featured appearances by Naughty Boy, Booker T. Jones, Ollie Green, and Henri Davies.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

