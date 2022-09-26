Hear New War On Drugs Songs From Deluxe Edition of Latest Album

Today has brought the digital release of the previously announced deluxe edition of The War On Drugs‘ 2021 album I Don’t Live Here Anymore, and with it, two new songs, “Oceans of Darkness” and “Slow Ghost.” A limited edition boxed set version of the album is out Friday (Sept. 30), and features those two tracks on a 7-inch single.

The band debuted an early version of “Oceans of Darkness” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in the fall of 2020, and has been performing it throughout its current tour.

“One night in L.A., while we were many months into working on what would be I Don’t Live Here Anymore, Dave [Hartley] uncovered a stripped-down demo in my dropbox called ‘Oceans of Darkness,’ and insisted we try recording it,” bandleader Adam Granduciel says of the track. “We were frustrated and exhausted at the time, but we set up in a circle after dinner and worked it out as the tape was rolling.

“It’s rare that a song of ours could feel this complete after only a few takes, but it had all the desperation and urgency that we had been looking for,” he continues. “Ultimately I didn’t include it on the record because I couldn’t find a home for it among the other songs. We’re happy we can share it with you now.”

The War on Drugs’ North American tour in support of I Don’t Live Here Anymore continues through Oct. 22 at the Sound Summit festival in Mill Valley, Calif. SPIN hailed the Drugs’ fifth studio album as “the perfect showcase for why people have been so enamored with this band since its inception.”