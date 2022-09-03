Instagram Facebook Twitter
Them Crooked Vultures Reunite at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Dave Grohl, John Paul Jones and Josh Homme played for the first time since 2010
Them Crooked Vultures on Sept. 3, 2022, at the Taylor Hawkins tribute at London's Wembley Stadium.

Rock supergroup Them Crooked Vultures reunited tonight (Sept. 3) during the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium for its first live performance since 2010.

Following a pre-recorded introduction by Elton John, the trio — comprised of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl on drums, Led Zeppelin’s John Paul Jones on bass and Queens Of The Stone Age leader Josh Homme on vocals — played John’s “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road,” “Gunman” and Queens Of The Stone Age’s “Long Slow Goodbye” with assistance from guitarist Alain Johannes, who was a member of the band’s touring incarnation. Greg Kurstin also lent a hand on keyboards.

Them Crooked Vultures released a lone self-titled album in 2009 and have long discussed making more music together, but none has yet materialized. The group toured extensively in 2009 and 2010; its last concert to date was July 30, 2010, at the Fuji Rock festival in Japan.

Today’s rare live appearance by Jones, 76, had extra significance at Wembley. In 2008, Hawkins fulfilled a lifelong dream when he essentially fronted Led Zeppelin during a Foos show at the venue, as Jones and Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page joined the band to perform “Rock and Roll” with Hawkins on vocals. Hawkins returned to his drum stool while Grohl sung “Ramble On” backed by Jones and Page.

