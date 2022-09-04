Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Weeknd Cancels LA Stadium Show Midsong After Losing Voice

‘I can’t give you the concert I want to give you’
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 11: The Weeknd performs onstage during his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The Weeknd was forced to cut his second night at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium short after losing his voice on Saturday night. The R&B star went backstage midway through his fifth song, “Can’t Feel My Face,” and came back out to apologize to fans but did not continue his set.

“I can’t give you the concert I want to give you. I’m going to make sure everyone’s good, gets your money back, and I’ll do a show real soon for you guys, but I wanted to come out and personally apologize and not tweet it or Instagram it. I wanted you guys to know that I can’t give you what I want to give you. I apologize. I’m so sorry.”

The Weeknd was visibly upset as fans cheered on. “You know how much this kills me. I love you. Thank you so much,” he added before leaving the stage.

Shortly after exiting the stage, he shared an apology on Twitter, writing: “My voice went out during the first song and I’m devastated. Felt it go and my heart dropped. My deepest apologies to my fans here. I promise I’ll make it up to you with a new date”

Thankfully, the Weeknd isn’t scheduled to play another show until Sept. 20 in his hometown of Toronto, so it’s likely his vocal issue won’t cause any other cancellations.

Marisa Whitaker

Marisa Whitaker

