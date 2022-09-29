Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Coolio
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

The Flaming Lips Round Up 50+ Unreleased Tracks for Yoshimi 20th Anniversary Box

Veteran band will also perform the album in its entirety at two shows next spring

The Flaming Lips have raided their vaults for a 20th anniversary boxed set edition of their beloved 2002 album Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, which will be released in six-CD form and on streaming services Nov. 25, and in a five-LP package on April 14, 2023. All editions can be pre-ordered here.

On CD, Yoshimi will include more than 50 previously unreleased songs, while the vinyl set had more than 30 of the same, comprising “B-sides, demos, remixes, radio sessions, two concerts and other assorted rarities from the era,” according to Warner Records. The two concerts are a 2002 performance for radio contest winners in Boston and a show the following year at the Forum in London.

Highlights of the editions include covers of Radiohead’s “Knives Out,” Kylie Minogue’s “Can’t Get You Out of My Head” and Pink Floyd’s “Lucifer Sam,” an instrumental version of Yoshimi centerpiece “Do You Realize??” and a wealth of demos from the recording sessions.

To add to the anniversary celebration, The Flaming Lips will perform Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots in full on April 28 at London’s Eventim Apollo and May 25 at The Anthem in Washington, D.C.

The Flaming Lips

Also Read

The Flaming Lips, Haim, The Roots Set for ‘The Big Climate Thing’ Festival

The follow-up to the band’s 1999 comeback album The Soft Bulletin, the futuristic, robot-themed Yoshimi brought The Flaming Lips to even greater commercial heights and mainstream awareness. It was also adapted into a musical, which premiered in La Jolla, Calif., in 2012.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Education

Bloom Vol. 27: Kindness is Free

Mental Health

REECE Found His Voice in Supporting Others

Education

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless Brings a Good Cause to Riot Fest

DMC
Addiction

The Recovery Trip: Park City Song Summit With Darryl ‘DMC’ McDaniels

you may like

more from spin

Bruce Springsteen
News

Bruce Springsteen Confirms Soul Covers Album, Only The Strong Survive

Flaming-Lips-2020-No-Masks-1602686386
News

The Flaming Lips Round Up 50+ Unreleased Tracks for Yoshimi 20th Anniversary Box

Muse
News

Muse Detail 2023 North American Tour Plans

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top