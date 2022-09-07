Tegan and Sara Cover Smashing Pumpkins in Trailer for New Amazon Freevee Show

Instagram Facebook Twitter
‘High School’ premieres Oct. 14, with the group’s new album ‘Crybaby’ arriving a week later
Photo: Eluvier Acosta

Tegan and Sara‘s cover of Smashing Pumpkins’ “Today” helps soundtrack the trailer to the new series based on their life, High School. As previously reported, the Amazon Freevee show premieres Oct. 14 and stars TikTok creators Railey and Seazynn Gilliland as Tegan and Sara, alongside Cobie Smulders and Kyle Bornheimer as their parents.

High School is based on the twin sisters’ best-selling memoir of the same name. After the first four episodes premiere, the remaining four will air in sets of two on Oct. 21 and 28. All eight will be available Oct. 28 on Amazon Prime in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Tegan and Sara will discuss the show and perform a song from their upcoming album, Crybaby, tonight (Sept. 7) on NBC’s Late Night With Seth Meyers. Crybaby will be released Oct. 21 through Mom+Pop Music.

The sisters will hit the road on a three-week Crybaby tour that starts Oct. 26 in Philadelphia and concludes Nov. 20 in Vancouver. Tomberlin will support.

Also due in spring 2023 is the graphic novel Tegan & Sara: Junior High, written by the sisters and illustrated by Tillie Walden. A second installment, Tegan & Sara: Crush, will follow on a date to be announced.

Jonathan Cohen

