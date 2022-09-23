Instagram Facebook Twitter
Stevie Nicks Releases New Cover of Buffalo Springfield’s ‘For What It’s Worth’

Fleetwood Mac vocalist has been performing the ’60s protest anthem on her current tour
(Photo: Kevin Winter / Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

After performing it several times during her ongoing North American solo tour, Stevie Nicks has released a studio version of her cover of Buffalo Springfield’s classic ’60s anthem “For What It’s Worth.” On it, she’s backed by longtime backing vocalist Sharon Celani and guitarist Waddy Wachtel, as well as Greg Kurstin, who produced and also played drums, organ and guitar.

 

“It meant something to me then, and it means something to me now,” Nicks says. “I always wanted to interpret it thru the eyes of a woman, and it seems like today, in the times that we live in, that it has a lot to say.”

In an unusual twist, Nicks previously released an original song of the same name, written by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell, on her 2011 album In Your Dreams.

Nicks’ fall tour continues Saturday (Sept. 24) at the Sound on Sound festival in Bridgeport, Ct., and continues the following weekend at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana festival in Dana Point, Calif. The Fleetwood Mac vocalist will be on the road through Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Fla.

Nicks can also be heard on the track “Oil” from the upcoming Gorillaz album Cracker Island, which will be released Feb. 24, 2023.

