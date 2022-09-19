Instagram Facebook Twitter
Odd Jobs: Hollywood Undead’s Always Been Cannabis Entrepreneurs — But Now They Do It Legally

Serj Tankian Releasing New EP With Augmented Reality App

New song ‘Pop Imperialism’ is out today

System Of A Down frontman Serj Tankian is teaming with augmented reality app Arloopa for the release of his new EP, Perplex Cities. Each of the five tracks will debut weekly starting today (Sept. 19) through the platform, with Tankian “appearing in the same space as the listener-viewer to explain the music and listen along.”

The song “Pop Imperialism” is the first to be unveiled. The full EP will be released to streaming services on Oct. 21 through Tankian’s Serjical Strike label. “I love the idea of appearing in the room with someone listening to my music,” Tankian enthuses. “It’s intimate, fun and different.”

The artist says the music on Perplex Cities “is a completely different sound than what I’ve done before. More electronic, subtle and deeper in terms of its layers of presentation musically. Perplex Cities gives off an aura that is unique and unlike my previous releases.”

Perplex Cities is the follow-up to the 2021 EP Elasticity. System Of A Down’s most recent songs, “Protect the Land” and “Genocidal Humanoidz,” were released in 2020. Tankian has been vocal about the group having no plans to record a new album, but in July, he joined drummer John Dolmayan on stage to perform the band’s “Aerials” at the latter’s 50th birthday party in San Jose del Cabo, Mexico.

Perplex Cities track listing:

1. Pop Imperialism
2. The Race
3. I Spoke Up
4. Rumi Loves His Cars
5. Forgive Me Father

