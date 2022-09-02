SAIAH Bemoans Love Lost in New Song ‘My Mistakes As Run On Sentences’

Rising pop-punk artist SAIAH builds from lo-fi to an explosive crescendo on their deceptively mellow new single, “My mistakes as run on sentences.” An ode to rejection and regret, the track starts with acoustic guitar and bird song before plunging into a bass- and synth-heavy chorus.

SAIAH originally came to music from athletics. Their mother was a 1988 Olympian, and they earned 10 college scholarship offers for track and field. Today, however, SAIAH’s heart is with music. Their goal is to create “something that can let you see that you can be unapologetically Black, Non-Binary, or unique in some way with no label and not only live, but thrive within yourself.”

“My mistakes as run-on sentences” proves that thriving is not always easy. “You called my foul / and I’m drowning in all my mistakes,” SAIAH laments. “Got me moved by a mile / and you called me out/ and all that you said was you’re fake.”

“My mistakes” feels almost like a tragic followup to “radio.fm,” the peppy, summer love song SAIAH released last month. Though just as upbeat, “My mistakes” overlays much darker lyrics. SAIAH’s mission of using pop punk “to truly embrace emotion,” shines through.

“My mistakes” is SAIAH’s third single out this year. They will play their first festival, Nothing Fest IV, in Garden Grove, Calif., next month.