Instagram Facebook Twitter
NOFX
NOFX to Break Up After 2023
Odd Jobs: Pulley’s Trey Clinesmith Brings Punk Rock to Hollywood Film Sets
Bikini Kill
The 20 Best Riot Grrrl Songs

SAIAH Bemoans Love Lost in New Song ‘My Mistakes As Run On Sentences’

The breakout musician is playing their first music festival in October
saiah

Rising pop-punk artist SAIAH builds from lo-fi to an explosive crescendo on their deceptively mellow new single, “My mistakes as run on sentences.” An ode to rejection and regret, the track starts with acoustic guitar and bird song before plunging into a bass- and synth-heavy chorus.

SAIAH originally came to music from athletics. Their mother was a 1988 Olympian, and they earned 10 college scholarship offers for track and field. Today, however, SAIAH’s heart is with music. Their goal is to create “something that can let you see that you can be unapologetically Black, Non-Binary, or unique in some way with no label and not only live, but thrive within yourself.”

“My mistakes as run-on sentences” proves that thriving is not always easy. “You called my foul / and I’m drowning in all my mistakes,” SAIAH laments. “Got me moved by a mile / and you called me out/ and all that you said was you’re fake.”

“My mistakes” feels almost like a tragic followup to “radio.fm,” the peppy, summer love song SAIAH released last month. Though just as upbeat, “My mistakes” overlays much darker lyrics. SAIAH’s mission of using pop punk “to truly embrace emotion,” shines through.

Also Read

SPIN Daybreaker: 19 Songs for Your Soul

“My mistakes” is SAIAH’s third single out this year. They will play their first festival, Nothing Fest IV, in Garden Grove, Calif., next month.

Eleni Rodriguez

Eleni Rodriguez

Share This

tags:

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

you may like

more from spin

saiah
News

SAIAH Bemoans Love Lost in New Song ‘My Mistakes As Run On Sentences’

Taylor Hawkins live tributes
News

How to Stream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Online for Free

Brandi Carlile
News

Brandi Carlile to Release ‘Laurel Canyon-Inspired’ Re-Record of Latest Album

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top