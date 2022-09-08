Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s Version of ‘Last Kiss’

Having already covered Pearl Jam’s “Better Man” during a June appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Post Malone has given another of the Seattle group’s most popular songs — itself a cover — his own spin.

In a short clip posted on his social media accounts, Post performs “Last Kiss” solo acoustic in Rome, and adds that the full show is “coming soon.” The track was released in 1961 by Wayne Cochran and popularized shortly thereafter in a version by J. Frank Wilson and the Cavaliers. Pearl Jam’s live version was released on the 1999 charity album No Boundaries and raised $10 million for relief efforts in war-torn Kosovo.

Post begins an extensive North American tour Saturday (Sept. 10) in Omaha, Neb., in support of his latest album, Twelve Carat Toothache, with support from Roddy Ricch. The project debuted at No. 2 on The Billboard 200, giving the artist his fourth top-5 entry on that chart.

Last month, Amazon Freevee released Post’s tour documentary Runaway, featuring performances from his 2019 tour of the same name.