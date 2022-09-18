Instagram Facebook Twitter
Death Cab for Cutie
Every Death Cab for Cutie Album, Ranked
Joe Keery
Joe Keery’s Saturn Return as DJO
Odd Jobs: Hollywood Undead’s Always Been Cannabis Entrepreneurs — But Now They Do It Legally

Post Malone Injures Ribs After Falling on Stage, Then Finishes Concert

He fell through an uncovered hole meant for lowering equipment
Post Malone
MAURO PIMENTEL / AFP

Post Malone had a scary fall during his show in St. Louis last night. While performing “Circles,” the rapper tripped into an uncovered hole that was used to lower equipment below the stage. He laid on the ground for quite some time, clearly in pain. Medics rushed to the stage and took Posty away, and it was unclear if the show would go on until he came back 15 minutes later, beer in hand.

“St. Louis, I’m so fucking sorry I ruined the show tonight, ladies and gentleman,” he said. “I promise next time I come around, I won’t fucking wreck y’alls night, I’m sorry for that. That being said, fuck… That being said, I want to thank you for your patience and I’m sorry.”

“There was a big ass hole in the middle of the stage that I busted my ass on,” he continued. “I want to say thank you to everybody for hanging in there and thank you to everybody for… I got the best fucking fans in the world.”

Miraculously, Posty was able to play five more songs; however, the set was much shorter than normal.

Also Read

Watch Post Malone Cover Pearl Jam’s Version of ‘Last Kiss’

Today, Post Malone shared an update with fans in a video message on social media. “Hey, St. Louis. I fucking love you guys so much. Thank you for the patience, thank you for putting up with my dumb ass,” he said. “Whenever we do the acoustic part of the show, the guitars on the guitar stand goes down and there’s this big ass hole, so I go around there and turn the corner and bust my ass… It got me pretty good.”

“We just got back from the hospital, everything’s good — they gave me some pain meds and everything so we can keep kicking ass on the tour,” he continued. ” I just want to apologize to everyone in St. Louis and I want to say thank you guys so much for coming to the show and next time I’m around this way we’re gonna do a two-hour show for you to make up for the couple missed songs that we missed.”

His next show is scheduled for Sept. 20 in Columbus, OH.

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

you may like

more from spin

Chaka Zulu
News

Chaka Zulu, Ludacris’ Manager, Charged With Murder in Atlanta Shooting

Post Malone
News

Post Malone Injures Ribs After Falling on Stage, Then Finishes Concert

Eddie Vedder Neil FInn
News

Watch Eddie Vedder Join Neil Finn Onstage For Crowded House Cover

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top