PnB Rock, ‘Fleek’ Rapper, Dies at 30

PnB Rock, the rapper best known for hit songs “Selfish” and “Fleek,” has died at the age of 30, law enforcement officials confirm. The rapper was gunned down at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in a robbery attempt in Inglewood on Monday afternoon at around 1:20 pm. He was pronounced dead less than an hour later. A graphic video that circulated online earlier today showed the rapper lying in a pool of his own blood.

Born Rakim Allen on Dec. 9, 1991 in Philadelphia, the rapper first appeared on the national radar in 2014 when he was just 19. PnB Rock released his first mixtape, which he made while in prison where he was serving a 33-month sentence for drug possession. He signed with Atlantic Records in 2015. That same year, he released his breakthrough single “Jealous” which featured Fetty Wap. He also “Fleek” that same year and “Selfish,” which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100, a year later. In 2017, he was a member of XXL magazine’s Freshman Class.

He would release two albums: 2017’s Catch These Vibes and TrapStar Turnt PopStar in 2019.

The rapper was also known for “Ordinary,” his 2020 collaboration with Pop Smoke, and “Rose Gold” which featured King Von, in 2021. PnB Rock also released songs with YFN Lucci, Kodak Black, Chance The Rapper, Ed Sheeran, and Wiz Khalifa. This year, he released his SoundCloud Daze mixtape and earlier this month, his last song “Luv Me Again.”