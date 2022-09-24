Pharoah Sanders, Legendary Jazz Saxophonist, Dead at 81

Pharoah Sanders has died at the age of 81. His record label Luaka Bop broke the sad news on Twitter. “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away,” the statement reads. “He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.”

We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pddaztyTLi — Luaka Bop (@LuakaBop) September 24, 2022

The legendary jazz saxophonist was born Farrell Sanders in Little Rock, AR on Oct. 13, 1940. He first picked up the tenor saxophone in high school and spent time sneaking into local African-American clubs to play with the bands touring through Little Rock. After high school, Sanders moved to Oakland, CA, where he befriended John Coltrane.

In 1965, he became a member of Coltrane’s band. He went on to record 12 albums, both studio and live, with Coltrane, including Ascension, Om, Mediations, and Expression. After John’s death in 1967, Sanders continued playing with his wife Alice Coltrane and is featured on three of her albums including Journey in Satchidananda.

Sanders spent his life collaborating with a number of other artists and also released more than 30 albums as band leader, like 1969’s Karma, 1970’s Jewels of Thought, 1972’s Black Unity. His last album was a collaboration with electronic musician Floating Points and the London Symphony Orchestra called Promises.

“My beautiful friend passed away this morning,” Floating Points wrote on Twitter. “I am so lucky to have known this man, and we are all blessed to have his art stay with us forever. Thank you Pharoah.”