Paramore Reveals New Song 'This Is Why' Will Arrive Sept. 28

It’s the first new music from the group in five years

Ahead of its first tour since 2018, Paramore has also teased a new song, “This Is Why,” which will be released on Sept. 28. A teaser of the song was posted on Paramore’s Discord channel last week, followed by a separate TikTok clip. The track can be pre-saved here.

The cover art for “This Is Why” appears to show group members Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro pressing their faces against a fogged-up window.

Paramore’s fall tour begins Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and wraps Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. It also includes appearances at the Austin City Limits and When We Were Young festivals.

The Williams-led band hasn’t released a new album since 2017’s After Laughter. Williams’ most recent solo release was 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos.

