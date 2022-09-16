Paramore Reveals New Song ‘This Is Why’ Will Arrive Sept. 28

Ahead of its first tour since 2018, Paramore has also teased a new song, “This Is Why,” which will be released on Sept. 28. A teaser of the song was posted on Paramore’s Discord channel last week, followed by a separate TikTok clip. The track can be pre-saved here.

The cover art for “This Is Why” appears to show group members Hayley Williams, Taylor York and Zac Farro pressing their faces against a fogged-up window.

Paramore’s fall tour begins Oct. 2 in Bakersfield, Calif., and wraps Nov. 19 at the Corona Capital festival in Mexico City. It also includes appearances at the Austin City Limits and When We Were Young festivals.

The Williams-led band hasn’t released a new album since 2017’s After Laughter. Williams’ most recent solo release was 2021’s Flowers for Vases / Descansos.