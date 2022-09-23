Ghost’s Papa Emeritus IV Throws Out the First Pitch at Chicago White Sox Game

The honorary first pitch at major-league baseball games has been thrown by presidents, politicians and Hollywood stars, and now … Papa Emeritus of costumed Swedish hard rock band Ghost.

Emeritus, in his usual spooky black-and-white mask, tossed the pitch before last night’s Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Guardians game at the Windy City’s Guaranteed Rate Field. No children or pets were harmed (and though it wasn’t a strike, it wasn’t too far off, either), and the Guardians defeated the home team 4-2 to extend their lead in the American League Central division.

Ghost is on tour in North America in support of its spring album Impera, which topped three different Billboard charts upon its release. The band’s next show is tonight (Sept. 23) in Green Bay, Wisc.