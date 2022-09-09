Instagram Facebook Twitter
Afghan Whigs
The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli Lights a New Fire
Imen Siar: ‘Being a Muslim Woman in Pop Culture Breaks Boundaries’
‘You Threw Shit Off the Balcony…Rode Motorcycles Through the Halls…Did Crazy Stuff’

Hear Norah Jones Cover ‘Steer Your Way’ From Final Leonard Cohen Album

Song was originally issued on Cohen’s final 2016 album, ‘You Want It Darker’
(Photo: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty Images)

Norah Jones‘ cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Steer Your Way” is the latest track to emerge from the upcoming tribute album Here It Is, which will be released Oct. 14 by Blue Note. “Steer Your Way” was originally issued on Cohen’s album You Want It Darker, released 17 days before the artist’s death in 2016 at age 82.

 

“I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs,” says Jones, who has recorded for Blue Note since her 2002 debut album Come Away With Me. After celebrating the 20th anniversary of that project with shows this year, Jones will begin a short tour of Japan Oct. 11 in Sapporo.

As previously reported, Here It Is was produced by longtime Cohen friend Larry Klein, who rounded up “a group of the most prescient and forward-looking musicians in the jazz world” as the album’s core backing band, including guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Nate Smith.

Also Read

Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel Lead New Leonard Cohen Tribute Album

Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan, Mavis Staples and Nathaniel Rateliff are among the artists lending their vocals to the songs.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , ,

IMPACT

View All

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

you may like

more from spin

Sampa the Great
Interviews

Sampa the Great’s Dynamic Leap

At a band photo shoot with time to kill (Photo by Blair Todd)
Interviews

Armor for Sleep Invites Listeners to Visit The Rain Museum

Credit: Dean Chalkley
5 Albums I Can't Live Without

5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: Jim Kerr of Simple Minds

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top