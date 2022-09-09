Hear Norah Jones Cover ‘Steer Your Way’ From Final Leonard Cohen Album

Norah Jones‘ cover of Leonard Cohen‘s “Steer Your Way” is the latest track to emerge from the upcoming tribute album Here It Is, which will be released Oct. 14 by Blue Note. “Steer Your Way” was originally issued on Cohen’s album You Want It Darker, released 17 days before the artist’s death in 2016 at age 82.

“I loved singing this song because it’s a newer one but has all the best qualities of some of his older classic songs,” says Jones, who has recorded for Blue Note since her 2002 debut album Come Away With Me. After celebrating the 20th anniversary of that project with shows this year, Jones will begin a short tour of Japan Oct. 11 in Sapporo.

As previously reported, Here It Is was produced by longtime Cohen friend Larry Klein, who rounded up “a group of the most prescient and forward-looking musicians in the jazz world” as the album’s core backing band, including guitarist Bill Frisell, saxophonist Immanuel Wilkins, pianist Kevin Hays, bassist Scott Colley and drummer Nate Smith.

Iggy Pop, Peter Gabriel, James Taylor, Sarah McLachlan, Mavis Staples and Nathaniel Rateliff are among the artists lending their vocals to the songs.