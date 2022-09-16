Instagram Facebook Twitter
Noah Cyrus Releases New Album, 'I Just Want a Lover' Video

Noah Cyrus gets up close and personal in the new video for her country-flavored song “I Just Want a Lover,” drawn from her album The Hardest Part, which is out today via RECORDS/Columbia Records. As the title suggests, Cyrus takes herself to task for past relationship mistakes as she sings, “I just want a lover who’s in love with me / not another liar making love to me / I’m sick of hoping / tired of waiting.”

 

The Hardest Part was produced by Mike Crossey (Arctic Monkeys, Wolf Alice) and follows a turbulent period in Cyrus’ life involving grief and drug abuse. “I’m starting to get comfortable with who I am,” she says. “I’m excited to be learning and growing; I’m practicing loving and nurturing myself. The Hardest Part has been a long time coming, and I needed to pour everything I had into it. Making this album was one of the happiest times of my entire life, and in a lot of ways saved it. I’m really hopeful for this next chapter.”

Cyrus’ first North American headlining tour begins Oct. 4 in Phoenix and includes appearances at the Austin City Limits festival.

Jonathan Cohen

