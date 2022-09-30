Instagram Facebook Twitter
Coolio, ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ Rapper, Dies at 59

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Rick Rubin-Produced Album

‘World Record’ is out Nov. 18
Neil Young and Crazy Horse
(Credit: Reprise Records)

Raise your hand if you had Neil Young and Crazy Horse teaming up with Rick Rubin on your 2022 Bingo card. OK, put your hand down. The rock legends are teaming up with the bearded producer for their upcoming album, titled World Record. The group released their most recent album, Barn, last December.

In a recent post on his Neil Young Archives website, Young described the album as “Real magic lasts and we think we have it.”

The group shared the first single from World Record, “Love Earth.” Listen to the mellow piano-driven song below.

The album was recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu and is comprised of 10 songs. On a recent episode of Rubin’s Broken Record podcast where he was speaking with guest Jack White, Young unexpectedly dropped by for a few minutes. Now we know why!

Beck

Also Read

Beck Covers Neil Young’s ‘Old Man’ in Homage to Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes

In 2022, Young released a previously shelved album (2001’s Toast) and a slew of live shows from his archives.

World Record is out on Nov. 18 on Young’s longtime label Reprise Records.

Neil Young and Crazy Horse World Record track listing:

1. Love Earth
2. Overhead
3. I Walk With You (earth ringtone)
4. This Old Planet (changing days)
5. The World (is in trouble now)
6. Break The Chain
7. The Long Day Before
8. Walkin’ On The Road (to the future)
9. The Wonder Won’t Wait
10. Chevrolet
11. This Old Planet reprise

SPIN Staff

