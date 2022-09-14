Morrissey Plans Fall North American Tour

Morrissey‘s new album Bonfire of Teenagers remains unreleased, but the former Smiths frontman is pressing on with a fall North American tour, kicking off Nov. 11 in Ontario, Calif. The 13-date trek will wrap Dec. 4 in Boston.

Morrissey played five songs from Bonfire of Teenagers at a summer residency in Las Vegas: “I Am Veronica,” “Rebels Without Applause,” “Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings,” “I Live in Oblivion” and the title track. After releasing his last three albums through BMG, Morrissey is at the moment without a label partner for the project, which was produced by former Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt. Watt enlisted two frequent collaborators and close friends, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and that band’s former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, to play on the sessions.

In May 2021, Morrissey said the album was complete and “available to the highest (or lowest) bidder,” in reference to his lack of a label deal. He also enthused that it was “the best album of my life.”

The new music has already received a co-sign from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who also worked with Watt, Smith, and Klinghoffer on his latest solo album, Earthling. Last December, Vedder told a small group of journalists at an Earthling listening session that the Bonfire music “was some of the greatest Morrissey I’d heard since back when it was the greatest Morrissey. This was like solid, great Morrissey, the whole time.”

Here are Morrissey’s tour dates:

Nov. 11: Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena)

Nov. 12: Los Angeles (Greek Theatre)

Nov. 14-15: El Cajon, Calif. (The Magnolia)

Nov. 18: Oakland, Calif. (Fox Theater)

Nov. 22: Salt Lake City (The Union)

Nov. 23: Denver (Paramount Theatre)

Nov. 25: Minneapolis (Fillmore Minneapolis)

Nov. 26: Milwaukee (Riverside Theater)

Nov. 28: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)

Nov. 30: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Kings Theatre)

Dec. 1: Newark, N.J. (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)

Dec. 4: Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)