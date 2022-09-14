Instagram Facebook Twitter
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks
I Write the Songs…
Dear Boy
Dear Boy’s Decade-in-the-Making Debut

Morrissey Plans Fall North American Tour

Artist showcased five songs from new, as-yet-unreleased album during summer Las Vegas residency
Morrissey

Morrissey‘s new album Bonfire of Teenagers remains unreleased, but the former Smiths frontman is pressing on with a fall North American tour, kicking off Nov. 11 in Ontario, Calif. The 13-date trek will wrap Dec. 4 in Boston.

Morrissey played five songs from Bonfire of Teenagers at a summer residency in Las Vegas: “I Am Veronica,” “Rebels Without Applause,” “Sure Enough, The Telephone Rings,” “I Live in Oblivion” and the title track. After releasing his last three albums through BMG, Morrissey is at the moment without a label partner for the project, which was produced by former Grammy producer of the year Andrew Watt. Watt enlisted two frequent collaborators and close friends, Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and that band’s former guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, to play on the sessions.

In May 2021, Morrissey said the album was complete and “available to the highest (or lowest) bidder,” in reference to his lack of a label deal. He also enthused that it was “the best album of my life.”

The new music has already received a co-sign from Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder, who also worked with Watt, Smith, and Klinghoffer on his latest solo album, Earthling. Last December, Vedder told a small group of journalists at an Earthling listening session that the Bonfire music “was some of the greatest Morrissey I’d heard since back when it was the greatest Morrissey. This was like solid, great Morrissey, the whole time.”

Morrissey Sells Autographed Copies of Lou Reed and Bowie Albums

Also Read

Morrissey to ‘Showcase’ Songs From Unreleased New Album in Las Vegas

Here are Morrissey’s tour dates:

Nov. 11: Ontario, Calif. (Toyota Arena)
Nov. 12: Los Angeles (Greek Theatre)
Nov. 14-15: El Cajon, Calif. (The Magnolia)
Nov. 18: Oakland, Calif. (Fox Theater)
Nov. 22: Salt Lake City (The Union)
Nov. 23: Denver (Paramount Theatre)
Nov. 25: Minneapolis (Fillmore Minneapolis)
Nov. 26: Milwaukee (Riverside Theater)
Nov. 28: Washington, D.C. (The Anthem)
Nov. 30: Brooklyn, N.Y. (Kings Theatre)
Dec. 1: Newark, N.J. (New Jersey Performing Arts Center)
Dec. 4: Boston (MGM Music Hall at Fenway)

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

you may like

more from spin

Billie Eilish
News

Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Olivia Newton-John Highlight Record Store Day Black Friday Releases

James LoMenzo from the band Megadeth performing at the Sentrum Scene on June 05, 2022 in Oslo, Norway. (Credit: Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)
Features

The 12 Worst Heavy Metal Albums of All Time

Morrissey
News

Morrissey Plans Fall North American Tour

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top