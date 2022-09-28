Instagram Facebook Twitter
Miley Cyrus Rocks With Def Leppard at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 03: Miley Cyrus performs a Tribute to Frontline Heroes during the 2021 NCAA Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 03, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images for NCAA)

Miley Cyrus rocked out with Def Leppard and members of the Foo Fighters tonight (Sept. 27) at the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, performing “Photograph” as a duet with Leppard’s Joe Elliott.

Beforehand, Def Leppard was joined by Grohl, Weezer drummer Pat Wilson and Foos guitarists Pat Smear and Chris Shiflett for “Rock of Ages,” with Smear telling the crowd, “I came here in 1983 to hear this band play this song.”

Decked out in feathered blonde locks and a tight black skirt, Cyrus was one of several high-profile performers tonight who were not on hand for the Sept. 3 Hawkins tribute at London’s Wembley Stadium, including Alanis Morissette, members of Motley Crue, P!nk, Joan Jett, Soundgarden’s Matt Cameron and Kim Thayil and Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler.

She’s no stranger to all-star events like this, having wowed the audience at Chris Cornell’s January 2019 memorial concert in the same building with a rendition of Temple Of The Dog’s “Say Hello 2 Heaven.”

Taylor Hawkins live tributes

Violet Grohl, Joan Jett Kick Off L.A. Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

