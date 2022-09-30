Meet Me @ the Altar Virtually Troll Haters in ‘Say It (To My Face)’ Video

Pop-punk trio Meet Me @ The Altar have shared their latest single “Say It (To My Face)” in addition to a Jack Campise-directed video, which finds the band virtually taunting a negative-Nelly Internet troll who lives in a basement.

The track is the first sampling from the group’s forthcoming debut album, which will be released early next year via Fueled By Ramen.

“The song is essentially a diss track to all of our haters,” the band said of the song in a statement. “We all have a love/hate relationship with the internet – it quite literally brought us together, but people also use the internet as a crutch to help mask their insecurities behind a screen and try to project them on us a lot of the time. They never seem to have the guts to actually say it to our faces.”

It continues, “the video serves as a real time portrayal of who we envision as the culprits when we see hateful comments left on our social media accusing us of everything from being industry plants to not playing our own instruments – like a Catfish-style expose to go see how your bullies are actually living (usually not well).”

Meet Me @ The Alter is currently on the road supporting MUNA in North America. The trio is also slated to perform at this year’s TwitchCon in San Diego and When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas.

Meet Me @ The Altar 2022 Tour Dates

9. 30 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10.01 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10.02 New York, NY Irving Plaza

10.04 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre

10.06 Kansas City, MO The Truman

10.08 San Diego, CA TwitchCon ^

10.10 Houston, TX House Of Blues

10.11 Dallas, TX The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10.13 Santa Fe, NM Santa Fe Brewing Company

10.15 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

10.16 Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre

10.17 Salt Lake City, UT The Depot

10.19 Phoenix, AZ The Van Buren

10.22 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young ^

10.23 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young ^

10.24 San Francisco, CA The Fillmore

10.25 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10.26 Los Angeles, CA The Wiltern

10.29 Las Vegas, NV When We Were Young ^

All dates supporting MUNA except ^