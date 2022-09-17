Instagram Facebook Twitter
Death Cab for Cutie
Every Death Cab for Cutie Album, Ranked
Joe Keery
Joe Keery’s Saturn Return as DJO
Odd Jobs: Hollywood Undead’s Always Been Cannabis Entrepreneurs — But Now They Do It Legally

Lorde Teases New Album During Primavera Sound Los Angeles Set

“You’ll know sometime soon.”
Lorde
Joseph Okpako/WireImage

Lorde teased her fourth album during a set at Primavera Sound Los Angeles on Friday night. In between songs, the singer reminisced about the themes of each of her three albums, noting that Pure Heroine “was about not being a teenager,” Melodrama “was about a boy,” and Solar Power is “about the climate.”

“Who knows what will come next,” she told the crowd before adding: “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.”

See fan-shot footage of her remarks below.

Her comments come after Lorde gave fans an update that she’d been working on new music since tour. “I’ve kept working pretty much since tour ended, spending long days in a dark room, my brain buzzing like a fluorescent tube, eyes watering when I step back into the light,” she wrote in a newsletter.

In June, she said she was “getting nearer” to only writing “bangers” again, after taking a more introspective approach on her latest album.

“It’s so interesting to me how writing a big, bright pop song has been the thing that’s defined my life,” she explained at the time. “This thing I started trying to do when I was 14-years-old because I would turn on the radio and love that feeling, what it did to me. It became like an addiction, I just wanted to keep trying to construct the perfect thing that would hit you in the heart emotionally, over three-and-a-half minutes.”

Lorde is wrapping up the second leg of her North American Solar Power tour. Next month, she’ll head out to Central and South America before making her way home to tour Australia and New Zealand.

 

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

Share This

tags:

IMPACT

View All

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Impact

Bloom Vol. 26: Privilege

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

you may like

more from spin

Lorde
News

Lorde Teases New Album During Primavera Sound Los Angeles Set

Japanese Breakfast
Impact

Japanese Breakfast DJs at SPIN’s Bourbon & Beyond After Party

Runaways
Features

Sex, Drugs, and a Missing Runaway: Tana Douglas Remembers It All in New Memoir, ‘Loud’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top