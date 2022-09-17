Lorde Teases New Album During Primavera Sound Los Angeles Set

Lorde teased her fourth album during a set at Primavera Sound Los Angeles on Friday night. In between songs, the singer reminisced about the themes of each of her three albums, noting that Pure Heroine “was about not being a teenager,” Melodrama “was about a boy,” and Solar Power is “about the climate.”

“Who knows what will come next,” she told the crowd before adding: “Well, I know. And you’ll know sometime soon.”

See fan-shot footage of her remarks below.

Her comments come after Lorde gave fans an update that she’d been working on new music since tour. “I’ve kept working pretty much since tour ended, spending long days in a dark room, my brain buzzing like a fluorescent tube, eyes watering when I step back into the light,” she wrote in a newsletter.

In June, she said she was “getting nearer” to only writing “bangers” again, after taking a more introspective approach on her latest album.

“It’s so interesting to me how writing a big, bright pop song has been the thing that’s defined my life,” she explained at the time. “This thing I started trying to do when I was 14-years-old because I would turn on the radio and love that feeling, what it did to me. It became like an addiction, I just wanted to keep trying to construct the perfect thing that would hit you in the heart emotionally, over three-and-a-half minutes.”

Lorde is wrapping up the second leg of her North American Solar Power tour. Next month, she’ll head out to Central and South America before making her way home to tour Australia and New Zealand.