Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jessie Baylin
The Reclamation of Jessie Baylin

Watch Lizzo Play 209-Year Old Flute Owned By President James Madison

The performance was facilitated by the Library of Congress, which owns the instrument

Lizzo already has numerous accolades to her credit, but now she can boast about something no other person has ever done: play a 209-year old crystal flute once owned by President James Madison.

A classically trained flutist who segued into pop music later in life, Lizzo briefly performed a few notes on the instrument last night (Sept. 27) during a concert at Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, following an invitation from the Library of Congress. “Nobody has ever heard this famous crystal flute before,” she wrote on Twitter (in all caps). “Now you have.”

The Library of Congress says the flute in question was made in 1813 to celebrate Madison’s second presidential inauguration. Although the details aren’t certain, the instrument may have been taken from the White House the following year by first lady Dolley Madison while fleeing from British troops advancing on the nation’s capitol building.

Lizzo’s regular flute, which she named “Sasha,” had company at last night’s show once the Madison-owned instrument was brought on stage. “Bitch, I just twerked and played James Madison’s crystal flute from the 1800s,” she marveled after playing it. “We just made history tonight!”

Lizzo’s tour in support of her latest album, Special, continues through a Nov. 18-19 stand at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

