Instagram Facebook Twitter
NOFX
NOFX to Break Up After 2023
Odd Jobs: Pulley’s Trey Clinesmith Brings Punk Rock to Hollywood Film Sets
Bikini Kill
The 20 Best Riot Grrrl Songs

Liam Gallagher Opens Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London

Oasis frontman kicked off massive event with ‘Rock n’ Roll Star’ and ‘Live Forever’ backed by the surviving Foo Fighters
Taylor Hawkins
Taylor Hwakins on March 20, 2022 in Santiago, (Photo: Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)

Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher opened the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert at London’s Wembley Stadium today (Sept. 3) with a rendition of that band’s “Rock ‘n’ Roll Star” and “Live Forever” backed by the surviving members of Foo Fighters. The worldwide broadcast began with a photo montage of Hawkins onstage and off, soundtracked by the late ’90s Foo Fighters song “Aurora.”

From there, the Foos walked onstage and stood with their arms around one another as Dave Grohl addressed the massive crowd.

“Ladies and gentlemen, tonight we’ve gathered here to celebrate the life, the music and the love of our dear friend, our bandmate, our brother, Taylor Hawkins,” he said. “For those of you who knew him personally, you know that no one else could make you smile, or laugh, or dance or sing like he could. And for those of you that admired him from afar, I’m sure you’ve all felt the same thing. So, tonight, we’ve gathered with family, and his closest friends, his musical heroes and greatest inspirations, to bring you a gigantic fucking night for a gigantic fucking person. So, sing. And dance. And laugh. And cry. And fucking scream. And make some fucking noise so he can hear us right now. ’cause you know what? It’s gonna be a long fucking night, right?”

 

Also Read

Wolfgang Van Halen Shreds Van Halen Classics at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

This is the first time the Foo Fighters have performed onstage without Hawkins, who died suddenly at age 50 in March. Tonight’s show will boast a multitude of big names saluting Hawkins’ life and musical legacy, including Alanis Morissette, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Wolfgang Van Halen, Hawkins’ son Shane.

SPIN will provide updated coverage of the concert throughout the day.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

Share This

tags:

, , , ,

IMPACT

View All

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

Mental Health

The Park City Song Summit Brings Mental Health to the Forefront

Impact

Neal Casal Music Foundation Establishes Mental Health Fellowship

Criminal Justice Reform

California Governor Set to Sign Bill Restricting Use of Lyrics in Criminal Cases

you may like

more from spin

Wolfgang Van Halen 2021
News

Wolfgang Van Halen Shreds Van Halen Classics at Taylor Hawkins Tribute

Taylor Hawkins
News

Liam Gallagher Opens Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show in London

saiah
News

SAIAH Bemoans Love Lost in New Song ‘My Mistakes As Run On Sentences’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top