LCD Soundsystem Drops First Song in Five Years, Confirms NYC Residency

Twenty-show Brooklyn Steel run begins Nov. 18
(Photo by Marcelo Hernandez / Getty Images)

LCD Soundsystem‘s first new music in five years has arrived in the form of “new body rhumba,” the group’s previously announced contribution to the Noah Baumbach film adaptation of Don DeLillo’s classic 1985 novel White Noise. The seven-minute plus track was written by group leader James Murphy in tandem with Pat Mahoney and Nancy Whang and produced by Murphy.

On it, Murphy vents about the aging process (and at one point mockingly asks, “would you like to add a protein?”) as LCD works its way around a sinister dance groove in the vein of its 2005 classic “Daft Punk Is Playing at My House.”

 

Directed by Baumbach and scored by Danny Elfman, White Noise stars Adam Driver, Greta Gerwig and Don Cheadle. After a recent premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it will arrive in select theaters on Nov. 25 and Netflix on Dec. 30. Murphy previously scored Baumbach’s films Greenberg and While We’re Young.

lcd soundsystem electriclady sessions details

Meanwhile, as SPIN exclusively revealed in August, LCD is returning to Brooklyn Steel for another 20-show residency this fall, beginning Nov. 18. The Dec. 4 concert will be the group’s 50th at the venue to date. Tickets for all shows go on sale Oct. 7, although American Express card holders will have an early crack at them two days before. For more information, click here.

LCD Soundsystem’s last new music came on the 2017 album American Dream.

Here are LCD Soundsystem’s Brooklyn Steel dates:

Nov. 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29, 30
Dec. 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

