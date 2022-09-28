Instagram Facebook Twitter
Feid Is Making a Mark With Medellín-Made Reggaeton
All-Star Pairings Highlight Second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
Jessie Baylin
The Reclamation of Jessie Baylin

LAPD Identify Person of Interest in PnB Rock Death

Various sources report that one person has been arrested and that the suspect named by LAPD is still at large
PnB Rock
Gilbert Carrasquillo / Contributor

The Los Angeles Police Department has made at least two arrests and is pursuing at least three people wanted for the killing of rapper PnB Rock, who was fatally shot on Sept. 12 during a robbery attempt at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles.

CNN reported that a 32-year-old woman and teenage boy have been arrested. The woman was booked on charges of being an accessory to murder, while the young man was booked for murder, according to the LAPD’s release.

KTLA reported that police named Freddie Lee Trone as a person of interest Wednesday (Sept. 28). Trone has not been apprehended. The police said he should be considered “armed and dangerous” and asked for the public’s help in finding him.

Various outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, have reported that Rakim Allen, PnB’s real name, was dining with his girlfriend at the chicken restaurant when the gunman demanded some of Allen’s valuables and jewelry before opening fire and then fleeing to a getaway vehicle that was waiting outside.

PnB Rock

PnB Rock, ‘Fleek’ Rapper, Dies at 30

While TMZ reported that Trone’s 17-year-old son has been arrested in connection to the shooting, it is currently unclear whether the son or Trone himself was the actual gunman.

NBC Los Angeles reported that multiple law enforcement sources told the outlet that the first person arrested was detained near Gardena on Tuesday (Sept. 27) morning, but that the LAPD statement identifying Trone made no mention of the arrest.

KTLA also reported that police initially believed that a social media post by Allen’s girlfriend tipped the suspect to find the couple dining at Roscoe’s.

The Philadelphia rapper was shot multiple times on Sept. 12 and was pronounced dead at the hospital at 1:59 p.m.

According to Rolling Stone, Trone has previously faced run-ins with the law, including a 2005 felony charge for threatening someone and a 2002 robbery arrest.

Marisa Whitaker

