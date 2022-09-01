Instagram Facebook Twitter
The Struts’ Luke Spiller Will Perform With Members of Queen at Taylor Hawkins Tributes
5 Albums I Can’t Live Without: John Rzeznik of Goo Goo Dolls
Jay Worthy
Jay Worthy’s World

Johnny Depp to Join Jeff Beck for 22 Dates on Fall Tour

The pair’s collaborative album, ’18,’ was released in July
Johnny Depp and Jeff Beck
(Credit: Malcolm Connolly)

Fresh off providing the voiceover for the MTV Moonman during last weekend’s Video Music Awards in Newark, N.J., Johnny Depp has lined up his next gig. The actor/musician will join Jeff Beck for 22 dates on the latter’s fall North American tour, beginning Oct. 4 in Washington, D.C.

The pair’s collaborative album, 18, was released in July and features covers of The Beach Boys’ “Don’t Talk (Put Your Head on My Shoulder),” Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On,” The Velvet Underground’s “Venus in Furs,” The Everly Brothers’ “Let It Be Me” and Davy Spillane’s “Midnight Walker.”

“When Johnny and I started playing together, it really ignited our youthful spirit and creativity,” Beck said earlier this year. “We would joke about how we felt 18 again, so that just became the album title too. I haven’t had another creative partner like him for ages. He was a major force on this record. I just hope people will take him seriously as a musician because it’s a hard thing for some people to accept that Johnny Depp can sing rock and roll.”

Beck has a handful of dates on tap in the coming weeks with ZZ Top before Depp comes aboard the tour, beginning Sept. 23 in Del Valle, Texas. The artist’s fancy fretwork can also be heard on Ozzy Osbourne’s upcoming album, Patient Number 9, which will be released Sept. 9 by Epic.

Jonathan Cohen

Jonathan Cohen

