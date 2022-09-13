Did Jann Wenner Accidentally Reveal New Bruce Springsteen Album Details?

Instagram Facebook Twitter
Rolling Stone founder said in a Billboard interview that The Boss will release a new album this fall
(Photo: Danny Clinch)

Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner is making the media rounds to promote his memoir Like a Rolling Stone, and in an interview with Billboard, appears to have let the cat out of the bag about Bruce Springsteen‘s next album.

Asked for his thoughts on current pop and hip-hop music, Wenner said a lot of it was “good” and a lot of it was “trash and trivial,” before adding that he’s “kind of stuck with the music I liked when I was young. Give me the Stones. There’s a new Bruce [Springsteen] record coming out this fall, which is stunning. I’m listening to that.”

That detail is certainly news to Springsteen fans, considering there’s been no information confirmed or released about a new album by the artist’s representatives. If Wenner is correct, the project will be Springsteen’s first album since 2020’s Letter to You.

Wenner and Springsteen will be in conversation with one another tonight (Sept. 13) at New York’s 92nd Street Y, so perhaps the subject will come up again in greater detail. The Boss will also perform Nov. 7 at the annual Stand Up for Heroes benefit concert in New York, ahead of his 2023 world tour, which begins Feb. 1 in Tampa, Fla. The North American on-sales for that trek courted controversy this summer when some tickets reached prices of $5,000.

