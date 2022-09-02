How to Stream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Online for Free

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPIN may receive an affiliate commission.

On Saturday, September 3, the Foo Fighters will honor their beloved drummer, Taylor Hawkins, with a massive tribute concert at Wembley Stadium in London. It will be the first time the Foo Fighters will perform onstage without Hawkins, who died suddenly at age 50 in March.

The concert airs September 3 at 11:30 am Eastern/8:30 am Pacific.

The Foo Fighters will be joined by a multitude of big names saluting Hawkins’ life and musical legacy, including Alanis Morissette, Rush’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, Miley Cyrus, the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith, Oasis’ Liam Gallagher, Nirvana’s Krist Novoselic, Wolfgang Van Halen, Hawkins’ son, Shane Hawkins, and many more. A second Hawkins tribute concert will take place Sept. 27 in Los Angeles.

Here are the best ways you can watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute concert online for free:

Livestream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute on Paramount+

The streaming platform Paramount+ will be broadcasting the Taylor Hawkins concert live. You don’t need a cable subscription to be able to watch online for free. Simply download the Paramount+ app on your device and select either the Essential or Premium plan — both come with a one-week free trial that includes 24/7 live news with CBS.

The Paramount+ Essential plan is $4.99 per month after the free week, and the Premium plan is $9.99 per month after the free week. The latter lets viewers download programming to watch later, so if you want to rewatch the Taylor Hawkins Tribute, this may be your best option.

Livestream the Taylor Hawkins Tribute on Hulu + Live TV

Hulu + Live TV lets you stream on-demand events including the Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, which will also air on CBS, Pluto TV, MTV and MTV brand YouTube channels. You can sign up for the Hulu + Live TV package on its own, or bundle it with Disney+ and ESPN+ for an annual rate of $69.99 (ad-supported) or $75.99 (ad-free). With Live TV, you can even record up to 50 hours of content.

Hulu has multiple free trials for all of its packages, and that includes its ad-supported subscription for $6.99 per month. With the base plan, you can stream Hulu free for 30 days until your subscription payment starts. To get the free trial, you’ll need to sign up for the subscription upfront with your email and login information, and Hulu won’t charge you the $7 monthly subscription fee until your trial ends. The Hulu free trial is available online for all new subscribers — no promo code needed.

Watch the Taylor Hawkins tribute online via Sling TV

Sling TV is a low-cost streaming platform with lots of customization. There are three different tiers, Orange, Blue, and Orange + Blue. For tuning in to the Taylor Hawkins’ tribute concert, we recommend the Blue Tier ($35 per month) which you can get for half off the first month if it’s your first time signing up. Sling TV’s Premium Tier, Blue + Orange, is $50 per month, but only $25 for the first month.

