Instagram Facebook Twitter
Whitney’s 2000s-Era Pop Inspirations Hit Just Right on Spark
Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks
Pearl Jam Honors 9/11 Anniversary at Heartfelt Madison Square Garden Show

Hear Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson Revisit ‘Big Time’

The pair have been friends for years and have finally collaborated on music
Angel Olsen
(Photo: Angela Ricciardi)

Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson have teamed for a new duet version of the former’s song “Big Time,” which also doubles as the title track of her latest Jagjaguwar album. The track is out today (Sept. 13) ahead of Olsen’s first performance tomorrow at Nashville’s annual Americana Fest.

Olsen and Simpson have been friends since the 2016 release of Olsen’s album My Woman and have now finally collaborated with one another. “It’s crazy to write a song and then watch someone else you really admire sing your words — kinda turns the whole thing on its head,” says Olsen. “I loved the song already, but hearing Sturgill’s take on ‘Big Time’ made me smile ear to ear. He made it come alive on a different level.”

 

Big Time reached No. 4 on Billboard’s Top Folk Albums chart and No. 8 on its Top Alternative Albums tally. Olsen is supporting the project on a fall European tour, beginning Sept. 26-27 in Lisbon.

'Shining Girls'

Also Read

Hear Angel Olsen’s Mournful Cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘One Too Many Mornings’

As for Simpson, he hasn’t released an album since 2021’s The Ballad of Dood and Juanita, which he said at the time would be his final project under his own name. He also canceled a fall tour last year after suffering a vocal cord hemorrhage. However, Simpson has an on-camera acting role in Martin Scorsese’s film Killers of the Flower Moon, which will be released in summer 2023 by Paramount and Apple TV+.

Sarah Grant

Sarah Grant

Share This

tags:

,

IMPACT

View All

Mental Health

Fall Out Boy’s Joe Trohman Excavates His Inner World in None of This Rocks

Addiction

Bourbon & Beyond Isn’t Just Another Booze-Soaked Festival

Mental Health

The Wonder Years’ Dan Campbell Wrests Control of the Noise

Impact

Bloom Vol. 25: Kids in the Sandbox

you may like

more from spin

Weyes Blood performs during the 2019 Outside Lands Music And Arts Festival at Golden Gate Park on August 11, 2019 in San Francisco. (Credit: FilmMagic/FilmMagic)
Features

I Write the Songs…

Bruce Springsteen
News

Did Jann Wenner Accidentally Reveal New Bruce Springsteen Album Details?

Angel Olsen
News

Hear Angel Olsen and Sturgill Simpson Revisit ‘Big Time’

Instagram Facebook Twitter Youtube Twitch

Copyright © 2022 SPIN. All Rights Reserved. A Next Management Partners brand.

Get New Music, News, Reviews, And More Delivered Right To Your Inbox.

By signing up to the SPIN Weekly newsletter you agree to receive electronic communications from SPIN that may sometimes include advertisements or sponsored content.

Scroll to Top