Gorillaz Bring Out All Their Famous Friends During Star-Studded LA Show

Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien and De La Soul joined the band during the show
Gorillaz
Steve Jennings/Getty Images

Gorillaz have always embraced the spirit of collaboration, and during their show in Los Angeles Friday night, Damon Albarn’s virtual band had a whole lot of special guests on-hand. As Rolling Stone points out, Beck, Tame Impala, Schoolboy Q, Thundercat, Del the Funky Homosapien, De La Soul and Bootie Brown all joined the band during the show at the Forum in Inglewood.

Beck came out to perform “The Valley of the Pagans” off 2020’s Season One: Strange Timez before returning to the stage for the world premiere of their new song “Possession Island” off Gorillaz’ star-studded upcoming album Cracker Island.

Schoolboy Q came out for the first-ever live performance of “Pac Man” off Song Machine and Thundercat assisted on “Cracker Island.” The Pharcyde’s Bootie Brown helped out on a few tracks, including “Dirty Harry,” “Stylo,” and “New Gold,” which also saw Tame Impala take the stage.

De La Soul came out for the classic “Feel Good Inc.,” and Del the Funky Homosapien helped out during the encore on “Rock the House” and “Clint Eastwood,” both of Gorillaz’ debut album.

Gorillaz Sail to Cracker Island With Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Bad Bunny

Gorillaz are in the middle of their first North American tour since 2018Cracker Island is slated for a Feb. 23, 2023 release.

Katrina Nattress

Katrina Nattress

